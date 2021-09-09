Lady Jumpers dominate on Senior Night

On Senior Night, Lady Jumper seniors Lainey Barnett and Rachel Tomlinson were honored for their longtime contributions to the program at Clara Morrow Field on Thursday. Senior Rachel Tomlinson put an exclamation to her Senior Night festivities by scoring the game's final goal on a long-range score in the 60th minute of the match in the Lady Jumpers' 11-1 mercy rule district win over Casey County High School.
"Laney Barnett and Rachel Tomlinson have done a ton for this program and they were in middle school when I first started back coaching here," Somerset High School girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "I immediately knew, then, that they would help me build what I wanted here at Somerset and they are committed to what we are about."
Just over two minutes after the two Lady Jumpers seniors ran through their personalized paper banners and were presented their senior gifts, Somerset went to work with their first score when junior Jolie May hit a long-range rocket that deflected off the Lady Rebels keeper's hands.
From that point on, and through the entirety of the opening half, the Lady Jumpers where relentless with their attack on goal. The Lady Jumpers outshot Casey County 22 to 3 in the first 40 minutes of the match and took a 7-1 lead into the halftime intermission.
Three minutes into the match, junior Grace Bruner scored from close range after rebounding freshman Tori Robertson's shot - that hit off the crossbar. Grace Bruner would go onto score four goals in the game for the 'haul'.
One minute later, freshman Isabella McKenzie scored on a near-impossible angled 18-yard crossing shot from the right side - that found the left corner of the goal.
In the 19th minute, Robertson drilled a medium-range shot that caromed off the keeper's hands to put the Lady Jumpers up 4-0.
A few minutes later, Grace Bruner scored her second goal of the night off on a medium-range crossing shot that was assisted by sophomore Gracie Burgess.
Casey County's first shot of the game came in the 35th minute, which resulted in a score by Lady Rebel Johonna Harpin to put the score at 6-1.
In the 20th minute, junior Kate Bruner dribbled deep into the penalty box to score from close range. Kate Bruner was assisted by sophomore Abigail Bowers.
In the 33rd minute, the Bruner twins teamed up for a score to put Somerset up 7-1. Kate Bruner sent a rocket from the right corner that hit in between her sister Grace Bruner and the Lady Rebels keeper. The ball caromed off Grace Bruner's shoulder for the hat trick before the first half even concluded.
In the 50th minute, Tori Robertson scored her second goal of the game to put Somerset up 8-1. Robertson hit a medium-range shot from the right side off a Grace Bruner touch.
In the 55th minute, the Bruner twins teamed up for another goal when Kate Bruner fed the ball to Grace Bruner for her fourth score of the night.
A few seconds later, Kate Bruner scored her second goal of the night after she picked up a loose ball in the penalty box to put the Lady Jumpers up 10-1.
Somerset (9-1) will travel across town to play district rivals Pulaski County on Monday, Sept. 13.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
