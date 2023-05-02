Riding high off a 3-1 weekend at the All “A” Classic, the Somerset Lady Jumpers returned home on Monday to host the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. It was a pitching duel all the way to the fourth inning, where the Somerset offense exploded for seven runs. Eventually, the Lady Jumpers prevailed in six innings, run-ruling the Cardinals 10-0.
Jazlynn Shadoan and Maddie Lynn led the Jumpers with two RBI’s apiece for the ball game, with Emry Pyles, Carly Cain, Emme Goforth and Kayleigh Bartley each having one RBI. Cain also hit a home run during the contest and had a dominant outing on the mound, pitching the full six innings and allowing seven hits with no runs while striking out six. South Laurel had two hits apiece from senior Madison Worley and freshman Bailey Frazier.
Somerset improves to 17-7 for the season and the Jumpers will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to take on Madison Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.