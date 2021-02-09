Lady Jumpers dominate Whitley County at home

The Somerset Lady Jumpers basketball team started off hot and never let up to cruise to a 76-57 victory over the Whitley County Lady Colonels last night at Somerset.
During the game, senior Madison Garland hit a three that put her in the 1000 point club. Not only did she reach the 1000 point club, but she also led the charge for the Lady Jumpers with a team high 31 points on the night.
"Very proud of Madison Garland for joining her fellow senior Addi Bowling in the 1000 point club tonight," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "They both played like true senior leaders tonight and every one of our girls played their tails off tonight."
Somerset dominated on the offensive end in the first and outscored the Lady Colonels 28-15.
During the period they had eight from sophomore Grace Bruner by four inside buckets, a three point shot from sophomore Kate Bruner, nine from Garland off two threes and a three point play, Bowling had six from two threes, and Mills had an inside bucket.
Whitley nailed five threes in the second quarter and overall played much better, but the Lady Jumpers continued to find success and led 42-34 heading into halftime.
During the second, Somerset had six from Garland off a three and three point play, a close shot and three from G. Bruner, and an inside bucket by sophomore Kayleigh Bartley.
After the break, the Lady Jumpers picked up the pace once again and outscored Whitley 20-11 to lead 62-45 heading into the final period of play.
In the third, Somerset had eight from Garland from a three point play, and inside basket, four from Bowling by a pair of free throws and driving layup, three from G. Bruner from an inside basket and free shot, and four from sophomore Makenzie Fisher from two shots in the paint.
With a large lead going into the fourth, the Lady Briar Jumpers slowed things down in the fourth and passed the ball around and only took open inside shots.
They ended up scoring 14 points in the quarter with eight from Garland by three inside baskets and a pair of free throws, and six from G. Bruner from a pair of shots inside the paint and a mid range jumper.
Madison Garland and Grace Bruner's offensive attack was a trend throughout the game and they combined for 53 of Somerset's 76 points with Garland at 31, and Bruner at 22.
"I thought this was by far the best game we've played so far on both ends of the floor," said coach Rexroat. "Tonight our potential really showed. Tonight we showed that we can play anyone on our schedule. Our defense was excellent tonight. We knew coming into the night that they would shoot the three. They average ten made threes a game. They had six threes in this game, we did our job. Our girls did everything we asked them to do tonight. We took care of the ball, out rebounded them, and shot very well. I honestly can't think of anything to improve on, because the things we needed to improve on, the girls adjusted to it in the second half. The team that we showed we can be tonight can cause a lot of trouble when the post season rolls around. Extremely proud of our girls."
The win advanced the Lady Jumpers to 5-5 and they will be back in action tonight where they will face Knox Central on the road at 7:30 p.m.
SHS - 28 - 14 - 20 - 14 - 76
WCHS - 15 - 19 - 11 - 12 - 57
Somerset - Garland 31, G. Bruner 22, Bowling 11, Fisher 5, K. Bruner 3, Bartley 2, Mills 2.
Whitley Co. - Douglas 25, R. Anderson 9, Wilder 9, D. Anderson 5, Brown 4, Monhollen 3, Powers 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.