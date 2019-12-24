Lady Jumpers down Grant County in South Laurel tourney

LONDON - The Somerset High School girls basketball team snapped a team-game losing skid with a hard-fought 49-43 win over Grant County on Sunday in South Laurel Christmas Tournament.
Lauren Foutch led the Lady Jumpers with 13 points, while Addi Bowling and Ashley Holt scored 9 points each. Kate Briner scored 7 points, Madison Garland scored 6 points, and Taya Mills scored 5 points.
Foutch hit three three-pointers. Garland had 9 rebounds, and Mills had four boards.
"We were down by 6 points in the third quarter, but we battled back, took care of the ball, and hit free throws to close out," Somerset girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "Good win against an athletic team."
Somerset (4-5) played Holy Cross on Monday in the South Laurel tourney, and will host Smith County on Friday, Dec. 27 in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
