Lady Jumpers down Lincoln County

The Somerset Lady Jumpers were at home for their 2nd game of the season (before a span of 3 straight games on the road) on Saturday afternoon, welcoming in the Lady Patriots of Lincoln County. Looking to go 2-0 in the first year of the Cassandra McWhorter era, the Lady Jumpers "jumped" out to an 11-3 first quarter lead, and only allowed 8 points in the first half of play. Although the 2 teams would be tied in point totals in the 2nd half (31-31), Somerset would use their impressive 1st half defensive effort to coast to a 53-39 victory.
The Lady Jumpers, with the Briar Patch rocking, got out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 3-pointer from junior guard Taya Mills. The Lady Patriots would immediately answer back with a 2 from junior Chloe Ralston. Somerset would then turn up the defensive intensity, going on a 8-1 run the rest of the quarter to lead 11-3 as the first buzzer sounded. The Lady Jumpers would be paced here by 4 points from Grace Bruner, 2 points from Makenzie Fisher, and 2 points from Kate Bruner. Somerset would also get steals from G. Bruner, Mills, and Sophie Barnes.
As the 2nd quarter started, all momentum was firmly with the Lady Jumpers, and it showed throughout the quarter. Somerset would turn up the defensive intensity once again, only allowing 5 points in the quarter, while scoring 11, to make the score 22-8 at the end of the first half. I was personally very impressed by their defense, not even allowing the Lady Patriots to get into double figures before the end of the half. Lincoln County had points scored by Taylen Ralston (2) and MaKayla Greer (3), while Somerset was led by M. Fisher (1 point,1 assist, and 1 block), G. Bruner (5 points and 2 steals), Mills (3 points), and Jaelyn Dye (a beautiful steal and layup for 2).
To open the 3rd quarter, the Lincoln County Lady Patriots finally found their footing offensively, going on a 8-3 run early to narrow the lead slightly to 25-16. The Lady Patriots were led during this small run by Alexia Baldock (2 points), C. Ralston (3 points), and T. Ralston (3 points). G. Bruner also grabbed another steal during the run, giving her quite the impressive defensive performance through 2 quarters and some change. The Lady Jumpers, however, would outscore the Lady Patriots 9-6 the rest of the quarter to lead 34-22 heading into the 4th quarter. Somerset was led by points by Dye (5), K. Bruner (1), and Haley Combs (3), while the Lady Patriots were led by another 3 from T. Ralston and a 3 right towards the end of the quarter by Elly Sims.
The Lady Jumpers, even with a 12 point lead in the final quarter, seemed determined to put their foot on the gas and finish off the Lady Patriots early, and they did just that, going on a 13-3 run through the early and middle stages of the quarter to lead 47-26 towards the end of the game. Somerset was paced on this run by great team play, and points from M. Fisher (2), K. Bruner (2), Dye (7 points), and Mills (2 points), while Lincoln County would get their only points during the run via an offensive rebound put-back finish by C. Ralston (with an and-1 free throw after for the 3-point play).
Somerset would then get outscored 13-6 the rest of the way through the game to make the final margin look more respectable, although the Lady Jumpers would still claim the victory after the final buzzer sounded 53-39. Somerset's 6 points towards the end of the game were scored by Mills (2), Sophie Barnes (2, along with a great steal), and K. Bruner (2). Lincoln County was led on offense in the final minutes by C. Ralston (7 points and a steal), A. Baldock (1 point), Chelsea Reed (an offensive put-back for 2), and Ally Lynn (3). Somerset was led in scoring by 14 from 7th grade guard Jaelyn Dye, as well as 11 from Grace Bruner and 10 from Taya Mills. Lincoln County was led in scoring by 17 from junior forward/guard Chloe Ralston (who led all scorers), as well as 8 from Taylen Ralston.
The Somerset Lady Jumpers improve to 2-0 on the young season (and honestly, the sky is the limit for this super young team that has no seniors), while the Lincoln County Lady Patriots fall to 1-1 on the season. The Jumpers will be back in action on Monday, December 6th, where they will begin their 3 straight road games by traveling to take on the 2020-2021 12th Region Finalists, the Mercer County Titans, and tip is scheduled for 6 PM.
