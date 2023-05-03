The Lady Jumpers have won five of their last six contests and look to be shaping into form with postseason play right around the corner. On Tuesday, they traveled north to take on the Madison Southern Lady Eagles. Somerset trailed for a majority of the contest before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning, eventually giving them a 5-2 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Somerset was led by an RBI apiece from Emry Pyles, Emme Goforth and Grace Prichard. Jazlynn Shadoan, Kayleigh Bartley and Goforth all had two hits in the ball game. Carly Cain pitched all seven innings once again, allowing just two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters. Madison Southern was led by an RBI apiece from eighth grader Alexis Keener and senior Crystal Cooke.
The Jumpers' record improves to 18-7 for the season and Somerset will be back in action at home on Thursday as they host their crosstown rival Southwestern. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
