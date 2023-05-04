After the earlier game between the two schools was called off due to storms, the Somerset Lady Jumpers and the Southwestern Warriors squared off on the softball field on Thursday evening. Somerset has been on fire as of late and Southwestern was coming off a 20-0 shellacking at the hands of another crosstown foe in Pulaski County on Tuesday, but both teams had serious bragging rights on the line in this one and both were looking to prove themselves.
Somerset jumped out to an early lead in the ball game and although they briefly trailed in the middle of the contest, they controlled a majority of the game. Eventually, Somerset defeated their rivals by a score of 5-2, giving the Lady Jumpers their first victory over the Warriors since 2016. Wrestling fans the world over know about the call on commentary when the wrestler Kane first debuted, "It's gotta be, that's gotta be Kane." Well, it had to be "Cain" on this evening, as Somerset senior Carly Cain played well on both the mound and in the batter's box as she led the Jumpers to the victory.
Cain began the top of the first inning and it seemed like she was already locked in on the mound, as she sat the first three batters she saw down in order to quickly retire the side.
Emry Pyles was the first batter from either side to get a hit, hitting a single in the bottom of the first on a ground ball to left field. A walk on Mollie Lucas gave the Jumpers two base runners with one out. Cain then stepped up to bat and drove in the first run of the game off an RBI single into right field, giving her Jumpers the early 1-0 lead. Raegan Peters, Southwestern's starter for the evening, struck out her first batter for the second out and soon the side was retired after a ground out.
The Warriors managed to get their first player on base in the top of the second after a walk on Brynn Troxell. Troxell managed to steal second to get into scoring position but was left stranded there after Cain struck out two of the next three batters.
Raegan Peters began to find her footing on the mound in the bottom of the frame, striking out another batter and sitting down all three she faced in the home half of the second.
Neither team could manage much of anything in the third inning, as both sides went three up and three down.
Cain had another strike out to begin the top of the fourth inning. Southwestern's bats came alive with one out, as both Kylie Dalton and Troxell nailed deep solo home runs to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead and completely flip the game on it's head. Not only did both hit home runs, but it was done on three pitches total. Unfortunately, these two solo shots were about all the offense the Warriors could manage on this night. Two straight ground outs retired the Warriors but not before the damage was done.
It didn't take long for the home team to tie up the ball game, as Cain took two pitches to hit a blast to left field that cleared the wall for another solo home run, tying the two teams up at 2-2. Emme Goforth hit a single on a fly ball to left field and made it all the way to third as the next batter grounded out. A smack of the ball by Kayleigh Bartley allowed her to reach base safely following an error, with the same error also allowing the go-ahead run to score to put Somerset on top 3-2.
A bunt single by Kennadi Asher put runners on the corners before a fly out put two runners into scoring position for the Jumpers with two outs on the scoreboard. Jazlynn Shadoan stepped up to bat and was intentionally walked, loading the bases for the Lady Jumpers. A passed ball gave Somerset their third run in the inning and increased their lead to 4-2 before the final out was turned on a fly ball.
Andrea West began the top of the fifth with a single on an infield pop fly. The Warriors couldn't put anything together in this half inning though, with the Lady Jumpers turning three straight outs.
In the bottom of the fifth frame, Goforth reached on a throwing error but that was the only runner the home team managed to get on base. Raegan Peters added another strikeout and the Warriors prevented any more runs from making it home.
Dalton smacked a double on a line drive to center field in the top of the sixth inning, although that came with two outs already on the board. The runner was left stranded after the next batter flew out to left field.
A Bartley single began the bottom of the sixth stanza, with Bartley advancing to second base and into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Asher. Maddie Lynn singled in the infield to give Somerset another scoring chance with runners on the corners. An RBI ground out by Shadoan resulted in the second out but also put the Jumpers up 5-2 late in the contest. A Raegan Peters strikeout ended the inning and put the Warriors up to bat, with three outs separating Somerset from breaking a seven year drought.
Arabella Lowery was walked to to begin the top of the seventh inning. A fly out was caught by Bartley for the first out before another Cain strikeout put the Warriors down to their final out. Bartley then caught another fly out to turn the final out in the ball game as Somerset celebrated a victory over Southwestern 5-2.
Somerset was led by two RBI's and a home run from Cain, with Shadoan and Bartley each adding an RBI apiece. Cain had a great outing on the mound, pitching all seven innings and allowing just four hits with two runs, while walking two and striking out six.
Southwestern was led by an RBI and home run apiece from Dalton and Troxell. Dalton led the Warriors with two hits, while Troxell and West had a hit apiece. Raegan Peters pitched all six innings and allowed seven hits with five runs, walking two and striking out four.
The Lady Jumpers improve to 19-7 for the season and will next be in action next Tuesday as they travel to Mercer County to play the Titans at 6:30 p.m.
The Warriors fall to 14-15 and will next be in action on Monday as they travel to Clinton County to take on the Lady Bulldogs. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
