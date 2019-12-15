Lady Jumpers drop district game to Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON - The Somerset High School girls basketball team had a rough district start after falling to Casey County on Friday by a score of 52-37.
The Lady Jumpers fell behind 23-11 at the halftime break, but cut the Lady Rockets lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter.
Ashley Holt scored 11 points, Addi Bowling scored 9 points, Madison Garland scored 5 points, Lauren Foutch scored 6 points, Kate Bruner scored 6 points, and MacKenzie Fisher scored 2 points.
Somerset (1-3) played Estill County on Saturday, and will host Barbourville on Monday, Dec. 16.
