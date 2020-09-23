Lady Jumpers drop district match in 5-set nailbiter

The Somerset High School volleyball team fell to district foes Casey County, on Tuesday night at the Briar Patch, in a five-set nailbiter. The Lady Jumpers were defeated 14-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-13, 11-15.
Lady Jumpers senior Trinity Burkett had 16 kills, five aces, 10 digs and two assists. Sophomore Areli Alverez made five kills and had four digs. Junior Addison Langford had an ace and 12 digs. Junior Bailey Whitaker had three aces and six digs.
Junior Tori Smith had two aces, 13 digs, and an assist. Senior Molly Loy had two kills, an ace, a dig and a block. Sophomore Lain Prather had four digs. Junior Bethanie Hampton had three kills and a dig. Freshman Emi Ford had an ace, five digs and 25 assists. Junior McKayla Waters had two kills and a block.
Somerset (3-5) will travel to Lincoln County High School on Thursday, Sept. 24.
