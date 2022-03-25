Lady Jumpers drop second straight road game

HARRODSBURG - After going on a three-game win streak, the Lady Jumpers now find themselves on the other side of the spectrum with a two-game losing skid after falling to Mercer County 7-4 on Thursday.
The visiting Lady Jumpers only trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lady Titans exploded for five runs to go up 7-1. The Lady Jumpers scored three runs in the last two frames, but couldn't make up the entire difference.
Somerset scored their first run in the top of the fourth inning when Carly Cain doubled to left field to score Mollie Lucas. The Lady Jumpers struck again in the sixth frame when Addison Langford grounded out to score Kaley Harris from third.
Somerset scored their final two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Emry Pyles hit a sacrifice flyout to right field to score Jazlynn Shadoan. Harris singled in the infield to score Emme Goforth.
For the game, Kaley Harris had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Carly Cain had two hits and drove in a run. Cain pitched six innings and struck out eight batters.
Somerset (3-3) will play host to the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Lady Jumpers will play Madison Southern at 10 a.m., and North Laurel at 4 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.