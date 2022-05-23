Lady Jumpers drop weekend game to Marion County 

The Somerset High School softball team closed out the regular season with a 5-4 home loss to Marion County High School on Saturday afternoon.
Somerset sophomore Mollie Lucas led the way with two doubles, two runs batted in, and one run scored. Carly Cain had one hit and two runs batted in. Kaley Harris had one hit and one run scored. Addison Langford scored two runs. Cain pitched seven complete innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out seven batters.
Somerset (21-14) plays Casey County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Softball Tournament at Charles Barnett Field.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
