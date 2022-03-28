Lady Jumpers earn two weekend victories

The Somerset High School softball program kicked off their inaugural Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament on Saturday. Brynlee Bigelow was a standout softball player for the Lady Jumpers, who later went on to play softball at the D1 level for the University of Kentucky. Tragically, Brynlee Bigelow lost her life in a car accident on Feb. 11, 2020.
The Lady Jumpers softball program held a Brynlee Bigelow softball game last spring with the proceeds going to a scholarship in her name. Somerset's three-time state champion track star Kendall Burgess was awarded the first Brynlee Bigelow Scholarship.
The event was expanded to an all-day tournament at the John Barnett Softball Complex, which featured five teams and five games. Like last year, all proceeds will go towards the Brynlee Bigelow Scholarship. Also, in between games, Brynlee Bigelow's #21 Lady Jumpers jersey was retired by the Somerset High School softball program.
The Lady Jumpers made the special day even more memorable with two wins on the day. In the morning game, Somerset blanked Madison Southern 7-0. And in the afternoon game, the Lady Jumpers avenged a season-opener loss by downing North Laurel 4-3.
In the Madison Southern win, Jasmine Peavey led the way with three hits and two runs batted in, while Kaley Harris had two hits and scored two runs.
Somerset opened the game up with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Addison Langford reached base on an outfield error to score Harris. Peavey doubled to center field to score Langford.
The Lady Jumpers added another run in the third inning when Peavey singled to right field to score Sarah White.
Somerset put the game on ice with a four-run fourth inning. Emme Goforth and Harris both scored on Lady Eagles' fielding errors. Carly Cain singled to center field to score Langford. Peavey singled to centerfield to score White.
In the pitcher's circle, Carly Cain got the shutout win in six innings of work. Cain spread out four hits and struck out six batters.
In their season opener, on March 17 at North Laurel, the Lady Jumper fell 5-4 in an extra-inning walk-off affair. On Saturday, in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament finale, the Lady Jumpers returned the favor in a 4-3 walk-off win.
With the Lady Jumpers trailing 3-1 going into the home half of the seventh inning, Mollie Lucas hit a bases-loaded infield single to score Emry Pyles and Harris to tie the game at 3-3. Peavey singled to center field to score Langford for the walk-off win.
In the first inning, Kaley Harris hit a solo homer to left field for her fourth dinger of the season.
For the game, Harris had one hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Mollie Lucas had two hits and two runs batted in.
Somerset (5-3) travels to South Laurel on Monday, and to Russell County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
