Lady Jumpers eliminated by Mercer County

NICHOLASVILLE — Despite getting a herculean effort from senior keeper Olivia Stevens in net, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers were not able to hold off Mercer County in the 12th Region Soccer Tournament, falling to the Lady Titans 3-0 Monday in Nicholasville.
Stevens fended off a barrage of Mercer shots on goal in the first half to keep the Lady Jumpers close at the half.
The Lady Titans managed to get only a single shot past Stevens in the first half, a Love Mays breakaway goal that sneaked just inside the far post in the game’s 16th minute to give Mercer a 1-0 lead that they took into the locker room at the half.
The Lady Jumpers meanwhile didn’t get many clean looks at the net in the half with their best scoring opportunity coming in the 13th minute, but Kendall Burgess’ shot from 25 yards out was just wide.
The Lady Jumper defense did a much better job of keeping the Mercer offense in check in the second half and battled the Lady Titans even until the 67th minute when Bella Garrett blasted a shot into the left corner of the net from 20 yards out to put the Lady Titans up 2-0.
They added an insurance goal on a free kick by Jocelyn May with just under 11 minutes to play.
The Lady Jumpers finish the season with a record of 12-7-1.
The Lady Titans advance to play Garrard County in the first semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
