Lady Jumpers eliminated by Rockcastle County

LIBERTY- The Somerset High School volleyball team's season came to an end on Monday night in the opening round of the 47th District Volleyball Tournament in a straight-set loss to the tourney's top-seed Rockcastle County High School. The Lady Rockets won the match 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.
"We really thought we could make some noise at district this year, but Rockcastle was relentless," stated Somerset High School volleyball coach. "They didn't make many errors, and we made more errors than they did. But I did feel like we were pretty even with then and hat was a big deal for us."
"We had a hard loss tonight but this team has changed SHS volleyball for the better," Lange added. "They play with grit, they fight, and the most important thing is their teammates matter. They put team first, they are dedicated and they just want to win."
Lange also credited her upperclassmen for the 2020 Lady Jumper volleyball success.
"Even though we lost we felt like we played better in district than we have ever played before, and I have to give the senior the credit for that," Lange stated. "We had some great seniors. Trinity Burkett and Molly Loy not only play well and know the game, but they are good students of the game. They know where the ball is going and they know where to put the ball. But they are also are pushing the other girls and set good examples. They have set the standard for this program and the girls behind them have really stepped up because of our seniors."
The Lady Jumpers ended the year with a 11-10 winning record and had a stretch towards the end of the season that they won six of seven games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.