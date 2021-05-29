LIBERTY – The Somerset High School softball team's season ended on Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Rockcastle County High School in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament.
After suffering back-to-back regular season losses to the Lady Rockets, Somerset knew they would have their hands full in trying to down the Lady Rockets and advance to the district tourney finals.
The Lady Rockets scored five runs in the first two frames and held onto that lead for the remainder of the contest.
The Lady Jumpers went down in order on three straight strikeouts by Lady Rockets pitcher Madison McIntosh. But even more damaging to the Lady Jumpers was when lead-off batter Madison McIntosh hit the first pitch she saw over the right field fence.
Somerset's Carly Cain singled and was stranded in the top of the second frame. The Lady Rockets took advantage of a Lady Jumpers fielding error and tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the second inning.
After stranding a base runner in the second, third, and fourth innings, the Lady Jumpers went down in order in the last three frames of the game.
Offensively for Somerset, Carly Cain had two hits, and Mollie Lucas had one hit.
Somerset ended their season with a 20-17 record. The Lady Jumpers were 12th Region All "A" champions and advanced to the Elite Eight of the All "A" State Tournament in Owensboro.
