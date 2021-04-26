Lady Jumpers eliminated in All "A" State Championship Bracket

OWENSBORO – The Somerset High School softball team advanced all the way to the ALL "A" State Championship Bracket Elite Eight before being eliminated by Raceland High School on Sunday.
The Lady Jumpers won two of their three games played in the All "A" State Tournament Pool Play, which earned them a spot in the Championship Bracket. In Pool Play, Somerset downed Knott County Central 17-4 and defeated Lexington Christian 14-6. However, the Lady Jumpers fell to Russellville 4-3.
In the Knott County Central win, Somerset senior Allison Coffey hit a grand slam homer to go with her two hits and two runs scored. Sophomore Carly Cain also hit a homer, had three hits and drove in four runs.
Somerset's Jasmine Peavey had two hits and scored three runs. Emma Hawk had two hits and scored two runs. Olivia Ulrich had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Addi Langford drove in two runs, and Kaley Harris scored three runs.
In the Lady Jumpers' win over Lexington Christian, Carly Cain grand slammed with her second homer of the state tourney. Cain had two hits and drove in five runs. Also, Cain picked up the win on the mound and threw six strikeouts.
Somerset's Emma Hawk drove in two runs, while Kaley Harris and Allison Coffey scored two runs each.
In the Lady Jumpers' loss to Russellville, Jasmine Peavey hit a homer to drive in two runs. In their 9-3 Raceland loss, Coffey had two hits, while Ulrich, Mollie Lucas and Hawk drove in one run each.
Somerset (8-8) hosts North Laurel High School on Monday, and Casey County High School on Tuesday.
