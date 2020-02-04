Lady Jumpers extend their win streak

The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers basketball team dominated the Lexington Christian Academy Lady Eagles from the very start and won 53-32 last night at Somerset.
Senior forward Lauren Foutch opened up the game with a three pointer and sunk another two three-point shots later in the first. Freshman center Makenzie Fisher, freshman guard Taya Mills, and freshman guard Kate Bruner all helped Foutch build up Somerset's lead with an inside bucket each.
Not only did the Lady Jumpers show out on offense throughout the first period, but they were also aggressive on defense and held the Lady Eagles to just two points in the first for a 15-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
Junior Emile Teall began to work the post and scored a couple of inside buckets early in the second for the Lady Eagles. However, Foutch nailed her fourth three and hit an inside shot of her own. Plus, junior forward Madison Garland hit a pair of threes in the period to help further extend Somerset's lead.
Although Lexington Christian was able to come up with some offensive points throughout the second quarter, the Lady Jumpers continued to rack up the points and led 30-14 heading into halftime.
Somerset easily contained the Lady Eagle offense early after the break and further extended their lead with free throws by Fisher and Garland, driving layups by junior guard Addi Bowling and Bruner, and a mid-range shot by Garland.
Late in the third period Teall hit several inside shots for Lexington Christian, but Foutch and Bowling pretty much cancelled out her effort with a three each to keep the Lady Jumpers far ahead.
Teall continued to work inside throughout the final period as well, but Somerset was just too far ahead. The Lady Jumpers younger players saw some action late in the game and closed it ahead of the Lady Eagles 53-32.
Senior Forward Lauren Foutch was Somerset's top performer on the night as she led her Lady Jumpers in scoring with 21 points. She was automatic from behind the three-point line and played a crucial role in the dominant victory.
"We played well offensively and worked to get good shots," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "Foutch and Garland were on fire tonight from the outside. We are just looking to continue to carry this momentum forward."
The Lady Jumper win was their third in a row and they advanced to an 11-12 record on the season. They will be back in action Friday night at 6:00 PM where they will face off with their 47th District rivals, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons. Somerset took their first matchup 46-44 at Pulaski, and we will find out who takes the second this Friday at Somerset High School.
LCA 2 12 7 11 - 32
SHS 15 15 16 7 - 53
LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN - Teall 17, Gabbert 9, Royalty 4, Buckler 2.
SOMERSET - Foutch 21, Garland 13, Bowling 5, Bruner 4, Fisher 4, Hurt 4, Mills 2.
