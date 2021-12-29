Lady Jumpers fall again to Corbin

An interesting twist in the 2021-22 schedule for the Lady Jumpers of Somerset resulted in them playing the Lady Redhounds of Corbin on Wednesday afternoon at the Briar Patch, with the championship of the Somerset pool of the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic on the line as well. The last time these two played, just 8 days prior in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash, Corbin came away with a 69-46 victory. A win against one of (if not the top) teams in Region 13 would have been a fantastic way to end off the Classic for the Jumpers, but it just wasn't in the cards, as Corbin shot the ball extremely well en route to a 70-53 victory.
The scoring started out in the 1st quarter in favor of Somerset as Jaelyn Dye hit her first 2 shots to take the Lady Jumpers out to a 4-0 lead. Corbin's Shelby Stewart would answer with her first bucket of the game to put the Lady Redhounds on the board. However, Corbin began their fiery offensive shooting performance from here on out, going on a 13-5 run the rest of the way through the quarter to lead 15-9 after the end of the first quarter of action. Corbin had points scored here by Kallie Housley (6), Darcie Anderson (2), S. Stewart (3), and Lauren Faulkner (2), while Somerset would counter with points from Dye (1), Makenzie Fisher (2), and Sophie Barnes (2).
Somerset would respond with a mini-run of 8-4 to trim their deficit to just 22-17 midway through the 2nd quarter. Somerset would have points here from M. Fisher (4), Kate Bruner (2), and Dye (2). Corbin, however, would start catching fire shooting-wise once again (and this is to take nothing away from their defensive performance which was also fantastic all game long), outscoring the Jumpers 13-7 (including a 9-2 run within that span), to take firm control of the game 35-24 heading into the halftime break. Corbin would get good performances here from S. Stewart (3 points), Housley (8 points, including 4 of her points here off of 2 straight steals), and Anderson (2 points). The Lady Jumpers would counter with performances by Taya Mills (1 point), Bruner (2 points), Kayleigh Bartley (2 points), and Kyndell Fisher (2 points).
As the 3rd quarter started, you could tell this Lady Jumpers squad really wanted this win to avenge their prior loss only 8 days earlier. Somerset once again kept up with the Lady Redhounds, even with Corbin seemingly shooting the lights out. The Jumpers would go on a 7-3 run to begin the quarter to once again trim the deficit below double figures, as they only trailed here 38-31, behind points from Mills (2), Dye (3), and Bartley (2). However, once again, Corbin would outscore them to end the quarter to push out their lead to double digits again, outscoring Somerset 12-8 to lead 50-39 heading into the final quarter of play. Corbin would get points during this run by S. Stewart (5), Housley (4), and Anderson (3), while the Lady Jumpers would get points from Mills (2), Dye (5), and Bruner (1).
Every single time Somerset would get close, Corbin's shooting would put distance between the two teams. In the 4th quarter, it did just that again. Somerset would begin the quarter by trimming the deficit again to under single digits, only trailing 52-45 following baskets from Bruner (2 points), M. Fisher (2 points), and Barnes (1 point). However, the fiery shooting of Corbin, their biggest enemy during the course of the game, would come back to haunt the Lady Jumpers throughout the rest of the quarter, as Corbin would outscore them 18-8 the rest of the way to gain their second victory over Somerset this season rather comfortably at 70-53. Corbin would get great play here from Raegan Walker (2 points), Housley (6 points), Anderson (2 points), S. Stewart (6 points), and Bailey Stewart (2 points). Somerset would add solid points from Dye (5), Bruner (1), and Haley Combs (2).
"I am super proud of these young ladies," commented Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "They have overcome some unfortunate obstacles and made big adjustments to improve so much from just last week to this week."
Somerset was led in scoring on the day by Jaelyn Dye (21 points), and also added contributions from Kate Bruner (8 points), Makenzie Fisher (8 points), Taya Mills (5 points), Kayleigh Bartley (4 points), Sophie Barnes (3 points), Kyndell Fisher (2 points), and Haley Combs (2 points). Corbin was led on the day by Kallie Housley (29 points, led all scorers) and Shelby Stewart (21 points).
The defensive player of the game was Kate Bruner from Somerset, and the offensive player of the game was Kallie Housley from Corbin. Somerset also finishes 2nd in the Somerset pool of the 2021 Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic, and fall to 8-5 on the season. The Lady Jumpers next game will be Tuesday, January 4th, and they will play host to the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County, with tip-off scheduled for 6 PM.
