Lady Jumpers fall in All "A" 12th Region Championship game

BURGIN - After winning two straight games to reach the All "A" 12th Region Tournament Finals, the Somerset High School girls basketball ran into a road block in their 46-37 loss to Danville High School on Friday night.
Junior Madison Garland led the Lady Jumpers with 13 points, while freshman Taya Mills scored 10 points. Kate Bruner scored 7 points, Addi Bowling scored 5 points, and Lauren Foutch scored 2 points.
"Our girls played really hard and they really wanted it," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "However, our struggles at the free throw line caused us to come up a little short. We will have to head back into practice and get ourselves ready for a couple big district matchups in the next couple weeks."
Somerset (8-11) will host McCreary Central on Monday, Jan. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.