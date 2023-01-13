Friday night, the Somerset Lady Jumpers traveled to Somerset Christian where they took on the Lady Admirals of Danville High School in the 12th Region All “A” Championship game. The Briar Jumpers came into this game with a 10-5 record while the Admirals came in with a 15-1 record. It was a close one throughout, but some key free throws late by Danville gave them the win 74-67.
The first quarter, the Lady Jumpers and Lady Admirals were well matched. Both teams were shooting the ball well, with several Lady Jumpers making impressive shots. The girls of Somerset took the lead 21-20 going into the second quarter.
The second quarter, the Admirals outscored the Lady Jumpers 23-17. The Lady Admirals took a five-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Jumpers came alive and took a 51-49 lead into the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, some early foul issues in the quarter came back to haunt Somerset in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Admirals started the fourth quarter with a double bonus. This spelled trouble for the Lady Jumpers. The Lady Admirals would go 16 for 23 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone, which made a huge difference in the outcome of the game.
Somerset Lady Jumpers fell short to the Danville Admirals and took runner up in the 12th Region All “A” Classic.
The Lady Jumpers were lead in scoring by Jaelyn Dye with 17, Grace Bruner with 16, Kate Bruner with 14, Haley Combs with 10, Taya Mills with two and Tori Robertson with two.
The Lady Admirals were lead in scoring by Love Mays with a game-high 43, Sami Bottom with 12, Desiree Tandy with nine, Jazzy Daneghy with five, Myla Turner with seven and Nemach Jackson with two.
The Somerset Lady Jumpers will travel to Southwestern for the first time in five years for a cross town rivalry game on Saturday. The game is at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.