With the Lady Jumpers 74-49 victory over South Laurel on Tuesday, the offense of Somerset seemed to finally kick into that next gear. Facing off against the Taylor County Lady Cardinals, however, was much more of a defensive struggle between the two teams. The Cardinals eventually prevailed 45-36 despite some solid defense from the Jumpers.
Somerset was led by a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, from Grace Bruner, while Kate Bruner and Haley Combs added nine and six points respectively. Jaelyn Dye had four and Sophie Barnes added three, while both Kyndell Fisher and Tori Robertson scored two points apiece. Taylor County was led by a game-high 14 points from sophomore Kennedy Jackson.
The Lady Jumpers now sit at 11-8 for the season. They will play again on Monday against Boyle County at 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday against Elizabethtown at 7:30 p.m.
