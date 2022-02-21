Lady Jumpers fall in regular-season finale

LONDON – The Somerset High School girls basketball team finished up their regular season with a 78-54 road loss to North Laurel High School on Saturday.
Somerset junior Taya Mills scored a team-high 19 points and hit three treys. Seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored 16 points and hit two three-pointers. Kate Bruner scored seven points, MacKenzie Fisher scored five points, Sophie Barnes scored four points, Haley Combs scored two points, and Kyndell Fisher scored one points.
Somerset (16-10) plays Casey County High School on Monday, on the Lady Rebels' home floor, in the opening round of the girls basketball 47th District Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
