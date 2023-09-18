The Lady Jumpers suffered only their second loss of the season in their last match, being shut out by Sayre. In order to start a new streak, they had to defeat one of the top teams from the 11th region in Madison Southern, a team that also only has two losses on the season. The offense of the Jumpers had to perform better in order to defend their home field on Monday.
The Lady Eagles controlled a majority of the contest, keeping possession away from Somerset. Despite allowing just one goal in the first half, the Jumpers eventually fell 4-0 as their offense continued their struggles from their last contest.
Isabella McKenzie had the first shot of the game in the second minute, with her soft shot going over the top of the goal. A shot by junior Carlie Hechmy was deflected by the Somerset defense soon after. A strike from Bella Gregory in the fourth minute was saved by Madison Southern’s senior goalkeeper Claire Cress.
Madison Southern senior Avyn Willis scored the first goal of the game on a quick strike in the sixth minute after stealing possession of the ball, with her shot bouncing into the right side of the net, giving the Lady Eagles the early 1-0 lead. The Jumpers had a scary moment in the eighth minute when their goalkeeper couldn’t track down the ball, but fortunately the ball was deflected away. An attempt a minute later from McKenzie was blown dead after offsides being called.
A shot from junior Haley Bogie in the 17th minute went over the top of the goal as the Eagles continued dominating the time of possession. A shot from senior Ashlee Pisula went wide of the goal a few minutes later. McKenzie had a solid shot on goal in the 20th minute that was saved on the hop from the Madison Southern goalkeeper.
A deflection by Robertson and a save from senior goalkeeper Madelyn Zimmerman prevented a great chance at a goal from the Eagles in the 22nd minute. A free kick from Tori Robertson in the 26th minute looked to be heading towards the goal but was saved by the goalkeeper.
Sophomore Sydney Hocker had a shot right at the goal but slipped during the shot attempt in the 33rd minute. Robertson had the closest shot of the half for the Jumpers in the top of the 37th minute, with her strike going just narrowly wide of the goal. The half soon came to a close with Somerset still trailing 1-0 and searching for a so far elusive goal.
Madison Southern senior Mallory Duerson had a clear look at the goal to begin the second half in the 42nd minute, although it ended up sailing over the goal. Just a few moments later, Hocker recovered her own shot attempt and had a header that went into the back of the net, giving the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead.
In the 45th minute, Hocker found another wide open seam in front of the goal, converting on a light strike into the net that increased Madison Southern’s lead to 3-0. A booming strike from Robertson followed in the 47th minute that went over the top of the net by a couple feet.
Bogie had the first shot attempt in quite a few minutes during the 59th minute but it went wide of the net. McKenzie had a shot a few moments later that was on target but was deflected away by the goalkeeper. Robertson had a shot from outside the box in the 67th minute that headed towards the left side of the goal but was deflected away, before launching another shot that went over the top of the goal.
Freshman Lily Hampton subbed on in goal late in the contest and had a save in the 69th minute. A goal from senior Rebekah Christopher snuck into the back of the net in the 75th minute, further increasing the Lady Eagles’ advantage. All that was left is the final whistle and after it was blown, Somerset found themselves at the losing end of a second-straight shutout, losing 4-0 to Madison Southern.
Somerset falls to 10-3 for the season and the Lady Jumpers will be back in action at home for senior night on Thursday, as they host Casey County at 7:30 p.m.
