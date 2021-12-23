Lady Jumpers fall to Bell County

CORBIN - Coming off of a loss to Corbin in the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash on Tuesday, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were moved into the 3rd place consolation game at the event, where today they faced off against the Lady Cats of Bell County. Bell County had a height advantage over the Jumpers, and were the better 3-point shooting team as well, so Somerset was going to have difficulties winning this game regardless of how they played.
Add to that the fact that Somerset just hasn't looked right since the game against Pulaski (they have since lost 3 of 4), and the fact that one of their best players, Grace Bruner, is still out since sustaining an injury at the end of that Pulaski game, and the Lady Jumpers just had almost everything working against them this game. Although they played hard in spurts, the Jumpers just didn't have enough in the tank to win this one, falling 72-45 to Bell County and claiming 4th place at the Lady Redhounds Christmas Bash.
The first quarter started out in a less than ideal way for the Lady Jumpers, as the Lady Cats went on a 16-0 run throughout the beginning of the quarter. The first points were scored by Nadine Johnson with a 2-pointer, and the Cats would also add more points from Johnson (2), as well as points from Mikayla Wilder (5), Mataya Ausmus (2), and Ashtyn Meyers (5). However, Somerset would respond with one of their strongest moments of the game, a 10-4 run to trim the deficit to just 10 at 20-10 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Lady Jumpers would have points here from Kate Bruner (5), Sophie Barnes (2), Jaelyn Dye (2), and Kyndell Fisher (1).
Bell County would then answer in kind with an 11-4 run to begin the 2nd quarter to stretch back out their lead to 15 points at 31-14. The Lady Cats would have scorers here in M. Wilder (2 points with a steal), Ausmus (4 points), and Johnson (5 points). The Jumpers would outscore the Cats by 3 to end the quarter (10-7), as Bell County would lead it 38-24. Bell County had points through the end of the quarter from Ausmus (2), Meyers (2), and Lauren McGeorge (3), while Somerset had points from K. Bruner (6) and Kayleigh Bartley (4).
The 3rd quarter was certainly not kind to the Lady Jumpers as well, as they were outscored 21-10 throughout the quarter by Bell County, as the Lady Cats saw their lead balloon to 59-34 as the 3rd quarter buzzer sounded. The Cats had points scored during this high-scoring 2nd quarter by Ausmus (6 off of 2 3-pointers), Meyers (5), and Johnson (8). Somerset would answer with their 10 points scored over the course of the quarter by Taya Mills (2), Bartley (4), K. Bruner (2), and K. Fisher (2).
The 4th and final quarter of play would be a much more defensive affair, as both teams struggled to score throughout much of the quarter. Bell County only managed 13 points, while Somerset added 11, to make the final score 72-45 in favor of the Lady Cats as the clock struck triple 0's. The Lady Cats were paced throughout the quarter by M. Wilder (1 point), Johnson (2 points, 1 steal, and 1 offensive rebound), Meyers (3 points), McGeorge (3 points), and Grace Wilder (4 points). The Lady Jumpers would have their final 11 points of the game scored by K. Bruner (1), K. Fisher (1), Haley Combs (2), Sarah White (2), and Dye (5, and 1 steal as well).
The Somerset Lady Jumpers were led in scoring by Kate Bruner with 14 points and Jaelyn Dye with 10 points. Kayleigh Bartley would add 8 points, and Kyndell Fisher would add 5 points. Sophie Barnes, Haley Combs, Sarah White, and Taya Mills would all add 2 points a piece. Bell County was led in scoring by 4 in double figures; Nadine Johnson with 21 points (led all scorers), Mikayla Wilder and Mataya Ausmus with 14 points a piece, and Ashtyn Meyers with 13 points. Somerset falls to 6-4 on the year, and will be back in action on day 1 of Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops on Monday, December 27th, where they will face off against an out-of-state opponent in Smith County (Carthage), TN, with tip-off tentatively scheduled for 3:45 PM.
