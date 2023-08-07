After coming up just short in their bid to win a region crown last season, the Somerset Lady Jumpers came into their first game of the 2023 season with hopes of continuing success for the coming season. After losing a stellar senior class that included 2022 CJ Player of the Year in Grace Bruner, this version of the Jumpers figured to rely much more on their youth.
That youth showed early and often in a game against 12th Region contender Boyle County on Monday evening, as the Lady Rebels raced out to a 5-0 lead and controlled the ball for a majority of the contest. The defense of the Jumpers stepped up during the second half but just couldn’t stop the high powered offense of Boyle, eventually succumbing to an 8-0 defeat.
It didn’t take long for the Boyle County offense to score on Somerset, as sophomore Reagan Britt found a strike into the right side of the net in the second minute of the contest past Somerset senior goalkeeper Abigail Bowers to give the Lady Rebels an early 1-0 edge on the home team.
A shot from junior Maggie Gnann went wide left of the goal in the third minute, with Boyle County controlling the ball and preventing Somerset from getting the ball to their side of the field. Sophomore Addison Hazlett had a turnaround dribble in the sixth minute that got her a clear shot on the goal, with her shot sailing into the center of the net to give Boyle a 2-0 advantage.
Boyle nearly connected on a cross from sophomore Ellery Taylor that would have given them a 3-0 edge in the eighth minute. Somerset then had their best chance in the contest to that point in the 13th minute, as a brilliant cross from junior Tori Robertson resulted in a close shot opportunity for the Lady Jumpers. This, unfortunately, was one of the only times the Jumpers possessed the ball on their offensive side of the field the entire first half.
Bowers had a save in the 17th minute that once again saved a third goal from going into the net. Robertson made another play in the 20th minute on a dribble between a defender’s leg that resulted in a foul and a free kick. Taylor didn’t miss her second opportunity in the 22nd minute, as a breakaway attempt by the Lady Rebel gave her a shot opportunity from about 10 yards out, with Taylor finding pay dirt to increase the Boyle County lead to 3-0.
Just a few moments later, Gnann had a massive strike that glided over the goalkeepers head to give the Lady Rebels a 4-0 lead. The visiting team wasn’t done scoring just yet in the half however, as Hazlett grabbed her second goal of the evening from around 15 yards out on a strike that once again went over the head of the goalkeeper, putting Boyle County halfway towards the win via the mercy rule at 5-0. Another close call right before half saw Gnann nail a strike off the top crossbar, with the horn bringing the half to an end.
Bowers was unstoppable in goal to begin the second half of action, as she fended off shot after shot to try to keep the Lady Jumpers in the ball game. Somerset had their best opportunity of the half in the 47th minute, as an attempted breakaway by junior Bella Gregory was stopped by a stingy Boyle County defense.
The Lady Rebels refused to be shut out during the half though, as in the 51st minute a goal was scored to make it 6-0, further putting any hope of a Somerset comeback out of reach. In the 62nd minute, Britt joined Hazlett with multiple goals, as she found an opening right next to the net for her second goal of the game to make it 7-0.
After a few more saves from Bowers, Boyle added one more goal before the end of the contest, as a strike from near the goal again found the back of the net from sophomore Maggie Burke. As the final buzzer sounded, Somerset was left with the agony of defeat as Boyle County proved to be the better team on this particular evening, with the Lady Rebels winning 8-0 in the season opener.
Somerset will look to bounce back from the loss on Thursday, as the Lady Jumpers will travel to Casey County for an early season district matchup. First kick is scheduled for 6 p.m.
