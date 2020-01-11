Lady Jumpers fall to Casey County

Briar Jumper coach Casey Rexroat's youthful Lady Briar Jumpers (6-10) were no match for a senior laden Casey County (12-4) squad Friday in a 67-34 loss at the Briar Patch.
Behind smothering, in-your-face defense from its all-senior starting five, the Lady Rebels completely shut down the Lady Jumper offense early on.
Casey County forced the Lady Jumpers into nine first quarter turnovers and allowed only a pair of Taya Mills free throws and another free throw by Addi Bowling to race out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter.
A 7-0 run to open the second quarter extended the lead to 20-4 before Madison Garland got back-to-back buckets -- the first baskets of the game for Somerset -- with five minutes remaining in the half.
Lauren Lee scored nine consecutive points during a 12-0 Casey run midway through the second quarter that gave the Lady Rebels a 32-10 halftime lead and they never looked back on their way to their fourth consecutive win.
Madison Garland had a strong second half, scoring 11 points on her way to a team-best 15 points to lead the Lady Jumpers in scoring.
Bowling added eight points, while Mills finished with four points, Kate Bonner and Mackenzie Fisher had three points each and Lauren Foutch had one point,
A Kate Brunner three-pointer, consecutive buckets by Garland and a Fisher free throw pulled Somerset to within 38-19 midway through the third quarter, but that was as close as they came as Case took a 45-23 into the fourth quarter.
Lee led three Lady Rebels in double figures with a game-best 17 points. Natalie Duggins added 14 points and Gena Craves had 11 points for Casey County,
The Lady Jumpers will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on Washington County in the All A Classic on Monday at Burgin High School,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.