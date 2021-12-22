Lady Jumpers fall to homestanding Corbin

CORBIN - After trailing by only two points at halftime, the Somerset High School girls basketball team couldn't keep pace with the homestanding Corbin Lady Redhounds in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash on Tuesday.
Lady Jumper Taya Mills hit two treys and scored a team-high 12 points. Jaelyn Dye scored 10 points, and Kate Bruner scored nine points. Kyndell Fisher and Sophie Barnes scored five points each. Haley Combs scored four points.
Somerset (6-3) will play Bell County on Wednesday in the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.