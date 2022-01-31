Lady Jumpers fall to Knox Central

After losing to district and cross town foe Pulaski in their last game, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were out to prove that they shouldn't be slept on on Monday night, as they welcomed in the Lady Panthers of Knox Central, a very solid team out of a stacked 13th region.
Missing regular contributor and starter Jaelyn Dye, the Lady Jumpers were running with a very limited bench on this night. Although there were some signs of progress, Somerset just couldn't keep up with Knox Central due to several missed free throws (which has been an issue that has affected them for a majority of the season) and questionable periods on the defensive side of the court, eventually losing 71-50 against the Lady Panthers.
The game started out relatively close, with Knox Central up early 10-7, with points coming from Emily Mills (2), Presley Partin (2), Reagan Jones (2), and star freshman Halle Collins (4). Somerset's first 7 points were scored by Haley Combs (1), Kate Bruner (2), and Makenzie Fisher (4). The Lady Panthers really put their foot down on the gas peddle from here, however, as they went on a 9-3 run to end the 1st quarter of action with a 19-10 lead over the Lady Jumpers. Points were scored on this run for Knox Central by Partin (2) and Collins (7).
Any good thoughts the Briar Jumper faithful had during the course of the 1st quarter surely dissipated quickly in the 2nd quarter, as Knox Central would go on a 13-5 run over the beginning stages of the quarter to stretch out their lead to 17 points at 32-15. The Lady Panthers were led on this run by Collins (6 points), Zoey Liford (2 points), Timberly Fredrick (3 points), and Caylan Mills (2 points), while Somerset would add scores from Combs (3 points) and Bruner (2 points).
From there, the Lady Jumpers were a tad more successful on offense the rest of the quarter, scoring 8 points the rest of the way, however, Knox Central would counter with 10 points to extend the lead by 2 at 42-23 heading into the locker room. Somerset's 8 points towards the end of the quarter were scored by Combs (5), M. Fisher (1), and Sophie Barnes (2), while Knox Central would add their 10 points from Partin (2), Collins (3), and Jones (5).
The 3rd quarter would sadly play out much the same as did the 2nd quarter, as the offensive fire power of the Lady Panthers was simply too much to handle for Somerset on this night.
Somerset did have a decent quarter as far as offense is concerned (14 points with 2 coming from Kayleigh Bartley, 8 from Bruner, 2 from Combs, and 2 from M. Fisher), but they gave up just too much on the defensive end of the court to even begin to cut into the huge lead for Knox Central, with the Lady Jumpers surrendering 18 points throughout the quarter, with the lead standing at 60-37 for the Lady Panthers as the 2 teams entered the 4th and final quarter. Knox Central's 18 points were scored by C. Mills (2), Liford (2), Jaylynn Faine (2), Partin (4), and Collins (8).
Unfortunately, with the lead at 23 points, there was very little chance for the Lady Jumpers to come back in only 8 minutes of game time remaining. Props to Somerset and Coach McWhorter though, they refused to give up, even staring a loss in the face, and outscored the Lady Panthers for the quarter, scoring 13 points to Knox Central's 11.
Somerset would have baskets scored by Taya Mills (2 points), M. Fisher (1 point), Bartley (4 points), Bruner (3 points), Barnes (1 point), and Mati Cooper (2 points) over the course of the quarter. Knox Central would respond with their 11 points scored by C. Mills (4), Collins (2), Partin (2), E. Mills (2), and Jones (1). As the buzzer sounded, the Lady Jumpers would fall in defeat to Knox Central, with the final score being 71-50.
Somerset was led in scoring by 2 players in double-figures: Kate Bruner with 16 points and Haley Combs with 11 points. The Lady Jumpers also had contributions from Makenzie Fisher (8 points), Kayleigh Bartley (6 points), Sophie Barnes (3 points), Kyndell Fisher (2 points), Taya Mills (2 points), and Mati Cooper (2 points). Knox Central was led by 2 double-digit performers as well: Halle Collins (30 points, which led all scorers) and Presley Partin (12 points).
Somerset falls to 10-9 with the loss, and will next be in action Tuesday night, as they host the visiting Lady Rebels of Boyle County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.