Lady Jumpers fall to Madison Central

RICHMOND – The Somerset High School softball team fell behind early and could not catch up with Madison Central High School on Tuesday, in a 5-3 Lady Jumpers loss.
Somerset sophomore Carly Cain pitched the complete seven innings, and had two hits at the plate. Senior Allison Coffey had two hits and scored a run. Senior Kaley Harris had a hit and an RBI. Junior Addison Langford had a hit and drove in a run.
Somerset (20-15) will travel to Corbin High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
