Lady Jumpers fall to Mercer County in the final inning

HARRODSBURG – After leading for the entirety of the game, the Somerset High School softball team gave up four runs in the bottom of the last inning in a 8-7 walk-off season-opening loss to Mercer County High School on Monday.
By the end of the fifth frame, the Lady Jumpers held a comfortable 7-3 lead. However, the Lady Titans scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and four more in the final frame to get the come-from-behind win.
Despite the road loss, the Lady Jumpers had plenty of offensive highlights after pounding out 13 hits in the game. Sophomore Carly Cain collected three hits and drove in two runs. Junior Jasmine Peavey had two hits and scored a run. Freshman Mollie Lucas had two hits and drove in two runs. Senior Olivia Ulrich had a hit and drove in two runs.
Somerset (0-1) will travel to play Whitley County High School on Tuesday, March 30.
