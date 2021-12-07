Lady Jumpers fall to Mercer County

HARRODSBURG – The Somerset High School girls basketball team held a 28-26 halftime lead over the region's top-ranked Lady Titans of Mercer County. However, Mercer County outscored the Lady Jumpers 30 to 9 in the second half to breeze to their 57-37 win over Somerset on Monday night.
"Tough loss against one of top-ranked teams in Region," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter stated. "It was a tale of two halves for us. I saw a lot of good early on, a lot to grow and improve upon."
Somerset junior Grace Bruner scored a team-high 10 points. Kate Bruner scored eight points, Jaeyln Dye scored six points, Taya Mills scored five points and Haley Combs scored three points. Kayleigh Bartley and Kenzie Fisher scored two points each, while Kyndell Fisher scored one point.
Somerset (2-1) will travel to Rockcastle County High School on Thursday, Dec. 9.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
