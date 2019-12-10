Lady Jumpers fall to Mercer County

Turnovers and missed free throws proved costly for the Somerset Lady Jumpers (1-2) in a 70-61 loss to Mercer County (2-1) Monday at the Briar Patch.
The Lady Jumpers missed 11 chances from the charity stripe and turned the ball over 21 times in the game, with two of the biggest turnovers coming on back-to-back trips inside the final two minutes.
Somerset trailed by 11 points, 55-44, a minute into the fourth quarter before mounting a comeback attempt.
A layup by freshman Kate Bruner, a basket by junior Madison Garland and one of two free throws by junior Addi Bowling pulled Somerset to within 55-49 with 5:50 remaining.
The Titans answered with consecutive baskets by Ry'Ann Tharp, Timberlynn Yeast and Anna Drakeford to once again push back out to a 61-51 advantage.
But as they had done all night, the scrappy Lady Jumpers fought back.
Three-pointers by seniors Lauren Foutch and Ashley Holt got Somerset to within striking distance at 63-57 with 1:53 remaining.
After rebounding a missed Mercer shot, the Lady Jumpers had an opportunity to pull even closer, but a steal and layup by Drakeford with 1:44 left, and another steal and basket by Yeast on the ensuing thrown four seconds later gave the Titans a 67-57 lead they never relinquished.
Early on, it looked like
Mercer County raced out to a 20-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter and held a 14-point lead, 38-24 with just more than two minutes remaining in the first half.
But any thought they had of running away to an easy victory vanished quickly as the Lady Jumpers battled back to close out the half with 9-1 run.
After struggling at the free throw line early, Somerset hit 7-of-8 down the stretch.
A free throw by Holt and four consecutive by Bowling cut the deficit to 38-29.
A Bowling steal and layup and two more free throws by Garland got Somerset to within 38-33 before Tharp hit one of two free throws to make it 39-33 at the half.
The game remained tight and it was a five-point game, 44-39 after two more Bowling free throws with under two minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Titans were able to pull out to a 51-42 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.
The Somerset defense forced the Titans into 19 turnovers in the game.
Holt led four Lady Jumpers in double figures with 15 points. Bowling followed with 14 points, while Garland added 12 points and Foutch finished with 11 points.
The Lady Jumpers return to action on Friday, Dec. 13, when they travel to Rockcastle County.
