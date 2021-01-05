Lady Jumpers fall to North Laurel in season opener

In a game that was close midway through the third quarter, the score got quickly out of hand as the Somerset High School girls basketball team fell to North Laurel High school 72-51 on Tuesday night at the Briar Patch.
In their season opener, Somerset was trailing by only four points with 3:26 left in the third quarter. However, the Lady Jaguars closed out the third quarter on a 12 to 2 run and outscored the homestanding Lady Jumpers 19-11 in the final stanza for the easy win.
"North Laurel is such a aggressive team defensively, and mentally we started to think the only thing we could score on was threes," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "Then, we started to only look for threes instead of attacking the goal, like I wish we would have, and then get those kicks. We let their intensity on defense get to us a little bit."
After falling behind by nine points at the half, Somerset cut the North Laurel margin to 42-38 off a Addi Bowling trey, two free throws by Madison Garland and a layup by Taya Mills. North Laurel's Halle Collins scored a bucket inside, Broke Nichelson scored on a layup, Emily Sizemore hit two free throws, Collins nailed a trey and Hailee Valentine scored on a layup to give the Lady Jags a 53-40 lead after three quarters.
Somerset was within 12 points with 5:18 left in the game after Kate Bruner sank two free throws, but North Laurel went on a 10 to 2 run over the next three minutes to put the game out of reach.
"For the most part, I thought we did a good job defensively on them," Rexroat added. "Then late in the third quarter we got far behind and we had to do some things to try to cut it and they hit a lot of shots towards the end of the game."
North shot a blistering 52 percent (29-of-45) from the field, while Somerset could only manage 33 percent shooting (16-of-48). North Laurel also outrebounded Somerset 35 to 19. Both squads teams played hard defense which resulted in 40 turnovers for the game - North Laurel committed 18 turnovers and Somerset had 22 turnovers.
North Laurel eighth-grader Halle Collins led the way with a double-double on a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Hailee Valentine had 19 points and four boards, while Emily Sizemore had 18 points and three rebounds. Chloe McKnight had six rebounds.
For Somerset, Grace Bruner led the way with 20 points, five treys, and five rebounds. Taya Mills hit a pair of threes and ended with 12 points. Madison Garland had 5 points and 6 rebounds.
Somerset (0-1) will travel to Casey County on Friday, Jan. 9, while North Laurel (2-0) will travel to Casey County on Saturday, Jan. 9.
NL 16 20 17 19 - 72
SHS 14 13 13 11 - 51
NORTH LAUREL - Collins 25, H. Valentine 19, E. Sizemore 18, Nichelson 8, McClure 2.
SOMERSET - G. Bruner 20, Mills 12, Bowling 8, K. Bruner 5, Fisher 1
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
