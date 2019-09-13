Lady Jumpers fall to Rockcastle in straight sets

The Rockcastle County High School Rockets volleyball team blasted back home with a victory over the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers last night at the Briar Patch.
Although the game did not end in favor of the Jumpers, they came out of the gate making some noise as they stared with a 5-1 run.
Trinity Burkett got several kills early to get her Jumpers out to a solid lead, but the Rockets did not stay behind for long as they went on a short run of their own to even things up at 5-5.
From there the teams battled back and forth with the Rockets pulling away at the end on a 9-1 run due to multiple Somerset errors. The run gave Rockcastle a 25-16 win in the opening set.
The Jumpers again struggled with technical errors throughout the second set and the Rockets capitalized on those errors. The set started off relatively close but ended lopsided as the Rockets took the set 25-13.
Multiple players for Rockcastle stepped up and put the ball down to add to the Rockets lead in the second set. They finished the set with ten total kills, and four aces.
In the final set, the Rocket got out to a nine-point lead early as they led 15-6. From that point, the Jumpers stormed back with a 7-0 run to cut the Rockcastle lead to two points.
During the run, the Jumpers forced a couple crucial Rockcastle errors and had help from a pair of kills by Burkett and an ace by Molly Loy.
The Rockets called a timeout to regroup after the fierce run by Somerset. They were able to close out the set with a 10-3 and win the final set 25-16.
Burkett finished as the top performer for the Jumpers with 10 kills, 3 digs, and an ace on the night.
"We just made a lot of technical errors and we couldn't seem to get all six of our girls get their heads in the game tonight," said Somerset head coach Rachel Lange. "That's what I've told them, you can't rely on one-star player. We all have to step it up."
The loss dropped the Briar jumpers to 7-8 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will face the Taylor County Cardinals in the Taylor County Throw-Down. The Rockets advanced to 13-7 and they are currently on a seven-game win streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.