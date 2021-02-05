Lady Jumpers fall to Russell County in double overtime

RUSSELL SPRINGS – Two days prior, the Somerset High School girls basketball team squeaked out a last-second 46-43 win over Russell County at the Briar Patch. On Thursday, the Lady Jumpers fell to Russell County 65-60 in double overtime.
"The girls played extremely hard and I'm very proud of their effort," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat. "But when you get off to a slow start offensively it's hard to pull those games out on the road. Our girls gave it their all, but double overtime on the road is always a tall task."
Senior Addi Bowling, who had just recently joined the career 1,000-point club, scored a team-high 19 points and hit six threes.
After nearly a month-long layoff, sophomore Taya Mills played strong scoring 17 points and hitting three treys. Sophomore Grace Bruner hit a pair of threes and scored 13 points. Sophomore Kate Bruner scored five points. Senior Madison Garland scored three points and MacKenzie Fisher scored one point.
Somerset (3-5) will travel to Lafayette High School on Saturday, Feb. 6.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.