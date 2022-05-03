Lady Jumpers fall to South Laurel 

After two tough defeats in the All "A" Classic this past weekend, the Somerset High School softball team suffered another tough loss on Monday in a 3-2 setback to South Laurel.
After scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Jumpers held a slim 2-1 lead. However, the Lady Cards scored two runs in the top of the sixth to get the win.
Addison Langford led the way for the Lady Jumpers with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Mollie Lucas had a hit and an RBI. Emry Pyles and Carly Cain accounted for the other two Lady Jumper hits.
Carly Cain pitched the entire seven innings, allowing two earned runs, and striking out six batters.
Somerset (17-11) hosts Garrard County on Tuesday and Campbellsville on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
