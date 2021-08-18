Lady Jumpers fall to Whitley County is season opener

WILLIAMSBURG - The Somerset High School volleyball team opened the season with a loss on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers fell to homestanding Whitley County High School in straight sets (25-23, 25-15, 25-11).
Junior Areli Vela Alverez led the Lady Jumpers with 8 kills and 12 digs. Senior Bailey Whitaker had 18 digs and two assists.
Sophomore Emily Ford had two kills, an ace, 14 digs, and 18 assists. Senior Bethanie Hampton had five kills, two aces, and a dig.
Junior Lain Prather had 8 digs, wile senior Abby Ford had four kills. Senior McKayla Waters had four kills and two blocks.
"Whitley County was a good first game for us," state Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "They were a solid team, with rowdy fans. We need that experience and tough atmosphere early on to get us where we need to be."
"I made a coaching line-up error, received a yellow card in the first set, that put us in a bind,"Lange admitted. "My error caused us to start off in a struggle. They played well in the struggle and I'm proud of them for that. Our defense is on point and we are not far away from getting to where we need to be offensively."
Somerset (0-1) will host North Laurel High school on Thursday, Aug. 19.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.