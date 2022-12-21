It’s been a busy holiday week for the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers with wins over Scott County (TN) and Washington County in the Arby’s/KFC Classic. Wednesday night, they took on the hosting McCreary Central Lady Raiders, hoping to go undefeated for their entire stay. Somerset jumped on the offensive gas pedal fast and often in this one, as it was out of reach after the first quarter. Eventually, the Jumpers took home a 62-22 victory.
The game started out with a quick 9-0 run by the Lady Jumpers. McCreary Central didn’t get on the board until 3:40 to go in the first quarter and that was all they scored as well, as Somerset ended the quarter up 26-2.
The second quarter was a lot of the same and despite the deficit, the Lady Raiders still played with toughness. The half came to a close with Somerset leading 42-11.
The Lady Jumpers extended their lead to end the 3rd quarter, 56-15.
Somerset was outscored in the fourth quarter 7-6, but still won the game 62-22, leaving the Arby’s/KFC Classic undefeated.
Somerset was led in scoring by Grace Bruner with 21 while her sister Kate Bruner followed with 12. Jaelyn Dye had eight, Mackenzie Fisher had seven, Haley Combs and Sophie Barnes had six each, and Kyndell Fisher wrapped up the scoring for the Lady Jumpers with two.
McCreary Central was led by sophomore Megan Loudermilk with nine.
The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers, now 8-2 on the season, will travel to Pensacola, FL for the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Tournament next week starting on Tuesday. Their first opponent will be York Institute (Jamestown, TN), with tip scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
