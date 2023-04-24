Winners of their last four games and on a tear on offense as of late, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were in action on Saturday afternoon, traveling to Simon Kenton to take on the Lady Pioneers. This was over in a hurry, as the Jumpers took a 12-0 lead within the first two innings of play. Eventually, Somerset was victorious by a score of 12-3 in five innings.
The Lady Jumpers were led by three RBI’s from Emme Goforth, who also smacked a home run during the contest. Jazlynn Shadoan and Grace Prichard each had two RBI’s, while Mollie Lucas, Carly Cain and Maddie Lynn each had one RBI apiece. Cain threw all five innings on the mound, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out one batter. Simon Kenton was led by two RBI’s from junior Emilie Young.
Somerset is now on a five game winning streak and are 12-5 for the season. The Lady Jumpers will play Pulaski in crosstown action on Monday and Tuesday.
