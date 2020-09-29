Lady Jumpers get big volleyball win over South Laurel

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up a big win over South Laurel High School on Monday night at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers won in three sets 25-19, 16-25, 25-20.
"This was a good win for us," exclaimed Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "South Laurel is a strong team, well coached and overall great program."
The Lady Jumpers were led by senior Trinity Burkett with 13 kills, three aces, 14 digs, and one block. Senior Molly Loy four kills, five aces, two digs, and one block. Sophomore Lain Prather three digs and an assist. Junior Bethanie Hampton had one kill, one dig and one block.
Freshman Emi Ford had a kill, an ace, six digs and 17 assists. xx Tori Smith had one ace, six digs, and an assist. Sophomore Areli Alverez had four kills, two digs and two assists. Junior Addison Langford had three digs. Junior McKayla Waters had three kills, one dig and a block. Junior Bailey Whitaker had two aces, 13 digs, and two assists.
Somerset (5-5) will host district rivals Pulaski County on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Briar Patch.
