Lady Jumpers get crushed by Mercer County

After the first two innings, it looked like it might be a pitchers battle between Somerset High School and Mercer County High School on Thursday night. However, the Lady Titans erupted for 13 hits and 16 runs in the next two frames to end the game early with a 16-0 beatdown of the homestanding Lady Jumpers in four innings.
While eight of the nine Mercer County batters had at least one hit, senior Brooklin Burgess did the most damage with two home runs and seven runs batted in. Burgess' second homer, in the fourth inning, was a grand slam.
"All the credit goes to Mercer County, because they came out swinging,"' stated Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy. "They put the ball in play and they earned this win. Yeah, we did make some mistakes and they took advantage of them, but they came out swinging."
While the Lady Titans were scoring runs in large chunks, the Lady Jumpers were just trying to get at least a single run across the plate.
In the second inning, Somerset senior Emma Hawk singled and junior Addison Langford walked to put a pair a runners on the base. However, the two Lady Jumpers base runners were stranded when the inning ended.
In the third inning, Lady Jumpers senior Kaley Harris was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double. Junior Jasmine Peavey singled to get on base, but was also stranded.
In their last at bats, Somerset seniors Olivia Ulrich and Allison Coffey hit back-to-back singles with no outs. But the Lady Titans' defense came up with three straight outs to end the game.
"We have to get more timely hits, and that it what it comes down to," Murphy stated. "We have to get hits when we have runners in scoring position."
For the game, the Lady Jumpers only came up with five hits – compared to 14 hits by the Lady Titans.
Somerset (13-13) will host West Jessamine High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
MC 0 0 10 6 X X X – 16 14 0
SHS 0 0 0 0 X X X – 0 5 2
2B – Prewitt, Tharp 2, Burgess, Pittman 2 (MC). HR – Burgess 2 (MC). RBI – Tharp 2, Burgess 7, Pitman, Burns, Prewitt 2, Gammon 2 (MC).
