Lady Jumpers get swept in 3 sets

The Somerset Briar Jumpers volleyball team were overmatched and out experienced by the Wayne County Cardinals resulting in a three-set Cardinal victory last night at Somerset.
The Cardinals have a very seasoned roster as a majority of their starters are seniors and most of their rotational players are upperclassmen as well. The Briar Jumpers do have several upperclassmen as well, but a lot of their rotational players are very young and inexperienced. This took a toll on Somerset and gave Wayne a steep advantage.
The Cardinals opened up the first set with an 8-1 run, but the Jumpers quickly stormed back to tie the game at 9-9 as Trinity Burkett had back to back to back aces. The teams battled back and forth but Wayne pulled away in the end to take the set 25-17.
In the second set the Cardinals dominated and forced a lot of mistakes on the other side. Seniors Sara Gregory and Annessa Roysdon put in the most work for Wayne throughout the set. Gregory came up with multiple kills and Roysdon got four aces in a row to help the Cardinals with 25-6 set win.
The Briar Jumpers played hard early in the third set and they managed to tie the set at 11-11. However, the Cardinals closed out the set with a powerful 14-2 run and they were able to win the set 25-13 and get the victory over the Briar Jumpers.
Although the Jumpers did not get the outcome they wanted, they are a younger team and they have plenty to build on. Burkett was the top performer tonight as she had five kills, three aces and a dig.
The loss dropped the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 3-3 on the season and Thursday night they will face off with the North Laurel Jaguars for the second time this week but this time they will travel to North Laurel.
