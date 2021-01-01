Lady Jumpers have experience to make deep run

With the 2020-2021 basketball season set to start in early January, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers will open their season at home with a 47th District matchup against the Rockcastle Lady Rockets.
Last season, first-year head coach Casey Rexroat coached his young team to a 15-15 record and they were eliminated in the 47th District semi finals by the Casey County Rebels, who went on to play in the state tournament before it was cancelled.
The Rebels ruled 47th District, but lost majority of their team to graduation last season, so the door is open for a new team to take over the district.
Rexroat's Lady Jumpers will be one of the teams battling for this spot. They lost two seniors last season, and again have just two seniors this season. These seniors are Addi Bowing and Madison Garland, and they will likely be Rexroat's go-to, feature players this season.
Bowling and Garland both are multi year starters that have shown improvement over their playing time and look to further improve this season.
Garland was one of the Lady Jumper's top scorers last season as she averaged just over 12 points per game, and she was also the team's leading rebounder. She is a forward that can score with ease down low, and is also a major threat beyond the three point line. She is due for a break out season as the Lady Jumper's number one option this upcoming season."
Bowling was also near the top of Somerset's scoring charts last season with around 8.7 points per game, and she has ran the offense from her point guard position for the Lady Jumpers since her freshman year. She continues to improve each season, and is due for perhaps her most productive season yet with one of the biggest totals on the team.
"Both Addi Bowling and Madison Garland have a lot of varsity experience," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat stated. "These two girls are going to allow us to run the ball more and get into our offense quickly with defensive rebounds. Also, they will be the two leaders of a group of basically sophomore and eighth graders."
After Bowling and Garland, the team gets pretty young, as they are the only upperclassman on the roster.
Two likely starters are sophomores Grace and Kate Bruner. Although Grace missed her freshman season with injury, she saw a lot of action and even started multiple games as an 8th grader. She should see a large role, and finally get to use some of the potential we saw a couple seasons ago.
"Grace makes a great difference to our team in the fact that she is a natural leader," Rexroat stated. "She always knows what is going on and what everyone else on the floor should be doing. She is like a second coach at times, and she brings a little bit of extra leadership with our two seniors. Also, she can grind it out and could well me a 'double-double' machine for us."
Kate was a starter last season, and is sure to have a bigger role and be one of the teams top options next to Garland and Bowling.
Sophomores Kayleigh Bartley and Taya Mills will both take on bigger roles in the back court this season. Mills saw a lot of time last season, but will be looked to even more, and could also be a potential starter. Bartley will have an increased role off the bench this season.
With Grace's injury last year it gave her sister Kate a lot more opportunities to get some playing time," Rexroat explained. "With other injuries last year, Taya Mills got to see more action. I expect tp see a lot from Kate Bruner and Mills this year because they are now more comfortable just being out on the floor."
In the front court the Jumpers have sophomores Bailey Bender, and Mackenzie Fisher who will likely see a lot of player time. Bender is a new comer to the team, but Fisher saw action last season, and will be one of the main options down low for the Lady Jumpers this season.
The Lady Jumpers also have numerous middle schoolers that could rotate in including Sophie Barnes, Kyndell Fisher, Serenity Haynes, and Devan Hurt, and another sophomore newcomer Salemah Hawkins.
This is a very young team, but does have some experience here and there that could give them a shot in their district. Rexroat coached them to a 15-15 season last year, and looks to improve that this year.
Their home opener against Rockcastle is approaching very quickly and will be a tough one as the Lady Rockets were one of the strongest teams in the 12th Region last season. Like Casey County, they lost a lot, but should still be one of the better teams in the 12th Region. This match-up will be a good look at who could potentially take over the 47th District this season.
"We started out our most important games of the year in our first two weeks of the season with all the COVID rescheduling," Rexroat explained. "We have two district match-ups in our very first two games. If we can get off to a strong start, we can get our confidence up. If we get our confidence up at the start of the season, the sky is the limit for this group."
"We have a very tough schedule and hopefully we can get some big wins along the way as we are playing everyone we might see in a regional tournament," Rexroat reasoned. "Hopefully we can come out on the other side proving that we can play with anybody."
