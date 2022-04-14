Lady Jumpers hit seven homers in doubleheader wins 

LIBERTY - Wednesday is usually reserved for a day of rest for high school sports. But not for the Somerset High School softball team, who traveled to Casey County High School for a district doubleheader.
Not only did the Lady Jumpers come away with a pair of double-digit margin wins, they scored a total of 24 runs and blasted seven home runs between the two contests. The Lady Jumpers won the first game 12-1 and the second game they won by a score of 12-0.
In the first game of the doubleheader, five different Lady Jumpers went 'yard' in the lopsided contest. Jasmine Peavey, Carly Cain, Emry Pyles, Kaley Harris and Mollie Lucas all hit home runs in the game.
Harris drove in three runs. Cain, Lucas, and Peavey drove in three runs each. Lucas scored three runs, and Addison Langford scored two runs.
In the pitcher's circle, Carly Cain pitched seven innings, gave up one run, and struck out eight batters.
In the Lady Jumpers' second win of the day. Jasmine Peavey belted out two more homers and drove in five runs in the game. For the day, Peavey hit three home runs and drove in a total of seven runs.
For the game, Langford had two hits and scored two runs. Cain had a hit and drove in two runs. Pyles had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Jazlynn Shadoan had one hit and drove in two runs.
In five innings, Cain pitched a one-hit shutout and stuck out two batters.
Somerset (10-7, 2-0) will battle Somerset Christian on Friday in the All "A" Classic.
