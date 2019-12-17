Lady Jumpers hold off Barbourville

In a game that came right down to the wire, the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers basketball team grinded it out until the very end to get a 56-53 win over the Barbourville Lady Tigers last night at Somerset.
Although there had been several lead changes throughout the game and it had been very close for the most part, the Lady Jumpers had a small lead for a large portion of the second half.
Late in the final period, senior guard Abbagail Smith was determined to put her Barbourville Lady Tigers right back into to it. With Somerset up eight, Smith knocked down a three ball to cut the lead to 48-43.
After a pair of points by each team, Smith was right at it again. First, she pulled up from mid-range and sank a two-point shot to cut the lead to three. Then, she nailed another shot from behind the arch to even the score at 50-50.
The Lady Jumpers had been struggling to take advantage of their free throw opportunities throughout the game. However, they were automatic when it mattered.
Senior guard Ashley Holt made a hard run for the basket to try to re-establish Somerset’s lead but was hit hard from behind. Holt sank both of the free shots, and the clock was ticking with under a minute left to play.
The Jumpers played an aggressive press and forced a turnover to get back in business on offense in hopes to get beyond the reach of the Tigers. Senior forward Lauren Foutch was fouled with under thirty seconds left and hit both shots of hers as well.
Somerset then got their second turnover in a row, and two more successful free throws by freshman guard Taya Mills that put them ahead 56-50 with just over ten seconds left in the game.
Sophomore Brianna Gallagher put in a three-point shot just before time expired but with no time left to attempt another shot, the Lady Jumpers took a 56-53 victory.
Early in the game was no different. The teams were evenly matched and there were several lead changes throughout the first period.
The Tigers opened up the game with back to back inside buckets from Gallagher and Smith. Then, freshman Kate Bruner put her Lady Jumpers on the board with a three-pointer.
Holt had several successful drives at the basket late in the first quarter to help Somerset to a 14-10 lead. However, Smith quickly closed the gap with her first three of the game.
Junior forward Madison Garland answered Smith’s perimeter shot with a three pointer of her own. Garland’s three however, beat the buzzer and gave the Lady Jumpers a 17-13 lead heading into the second period.
Both teams primarily worked the inside throughout the second, besides an early three from Smith. However, Lady Jumpers were slightly more efficient at getting to the basket as they had a pair of inside shots from Garland and one from Foutch that helped them build up a 26-17 lead.
Although it was Somerset who was having the success early, the Lady Tigers flipped roles with them late in the quarter and got some points from the paint with a pair of shots from Gallagher and one from Aimee Woolum.
Not only did Woolum find a shot under the basket late, but she also drained a three-pointer that beat the buzzer and gave Barbourville a 28-27 lead heading into the second half.
After the halftime break, things stayed pretty closely contested until Junior Addi Bowling hit back to back three-point shots to give her Lady Jumpers a 38-32 lead midway through the third quarter.
Somerset held onto their lead until late in the fourth when the Lady Tigers gave them a bit of a scare, but the Lady Jumpers overcame it to obtain their third victory of the season.
The top performer on the night for the Jumpers was senior guard Ashley Holt. She was quite disruptive on defense and drove the ball to the basket consistently throughout the game to lead the team in scoring with 19 points.
The win put the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers at 3-3 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will have a district matchup against the 5-2 Casey County Rebels at Casey County High School.
