Lady Jumpers hold off Casey County

LIBERTY - Heading into the final minutes of their opening round game of the Girl's 47th District Basketball Tournament on Monday night against homestanding Casey County, the Somerset Lady Jumpers appeared poised to make an elusive trip to the district title game.
Leading the Lady Rebels by a 39-29 margin with six minutes left in the game, Cassandra McWhorter and company were in great shape.
That was before the Lady Rebels sent the home folks into a frenzy, going on a 10-2 run over the next four minutes, trimming the Somerset lead down to 41-39, with less than two minutes left to play in the contest.
However, the Lady Jumpers righted the ship, and ended the game on a 7-0 spurt, punching their ticket to the district championship game and into next week's 12th Regional Tournament, with a hard-fought, 48-39 victory over Casey County.
"It got a little too close for comfort there at the end of the game," stated a very happy McWhorter after the game.
"You have to credit Casey's kids, because they made some shots, and we had a couple of turnovers and missed a couple of free throws," continued the Somerset head coach. "They (Lady Rebels) made some big plays, but our kids responded. We finished the game on a 7-0 run, and took care of business when we had to."
Early on, both teams were having their fair share of struggles offensively, in a very low-scoring affair.
Somerset made only two baskets in the first quarter of play, trailing the Lady Rebels 11-9 through the first eight minutes.
In the second frame, it was Casey County that couldn't buy a basket, as the Lady Rebels didn't score a single point in the first six and a half minutes in the stanza.
Casey County had only two made field goals in the second stanza, and as a result, the Lady Jumpers went into the intermission with a 20-15 lead.
"I think nerves played a factor early on," pointed out McWhorter, in discussing the offensive struggles her team suffered in the first half of play. "Our kids knew the last time we played it was a close game, and the atmosphere of the tournament was a factor.'
"I don't think we've got one kid on our team that had ever played in a district championship," McWhorter added. "Coming in, we knew what was at stake, and our kids wanted to get past this game."
Two Somerset players that didn't struggle to find baskets, was the young duo of seventh grader Jaelyn Dye and eighth-grader Haley Combs.
Those two middle schoolers combined to score 35 of Somerset's 48 points in the win, with Dye leading the way with a team-high 19 points.
"Haley I thought did a good job and carried us in the first half by getting to the rim when she wanted," stated McWhorter,
"Jaelyn had some big moments, and she hit a three at a critical time, and she hit some big free throws late," added the Lady Jumper coach. "They have both really grown up this season."
With the win, Somerset improved to 17-10 on the season, and advanced to Wednesday night's championship game of the tourney.
The Lady Jumpers will face arch-rival Pulaski County in the 47th District final at Casey County High School with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Lady Maroons punched their ticket to the championship game by defeating Rockcastle County in Monday's first semi final game by a score of 67-41.
