Lady Jumpers hold off Rock for district win

Somerset High School seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye made two clutch free throws with 23 seconds left in the game to help the Lady Jumpers pull out the narrow 41-40 district win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday in the Briar Patch.
After leading for most of the opening half - with their largest lead at seven points - the Lady Jumpers struggled in the third quarter after missing seven free throws and committing 10 turnovers. Going into the fourth quarter, Rockcastle had overtaken the Lady Jumpers 27-23.
However, Somerset relied on their defense to force the Lady Rockets into 11 turnovers of their own in the final quarter. A putback by Mackenzie Fisher and two made free throws by Sophie Barnes tied the score at 27-27 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Haley Combs scored the next six points for the Lady Jumpers to up their lead to 33-31 with 5:10 left in the game.
"Defense - that's been the story of our game all season as defense kind of gets our offense going," stated Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "When we get some defensive stops and are able to push and attack in transition, we can definitely do a lot better. And thankfully, tonight made some plays there in that fourth quarter to get us going again. Kenzie (Fisher) hit a couple of good shots there."
Dye scored inside off a steal in the lane and Mackenzie Fisher hit two frees to give Somerset a 39-34 lead with 1:47 left in the game. However, the Lady Rockets scored five unanswered points on a basket by Addison McClure, a free throw and an inside basket by Talynne Shearer to tie the game at 39-39 with 37 seconds left.
Dye with her two free throws with 23 seconds to put Somerset up 41-39. The Lady Rockets threw the ball away on their next possession. However, Somerset missed a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to give the Lady Rockets one more chance. Rockcastle's Karlee Smith hit one of two free throws and Dye pulled down the rebound to end the game.
Despite the win, Somerset committed 21 turnovers, were unable to convert from the three-point line and shot a cold 15-of-28 from the free throw line for 54 percent.
"Ugly wins are better than a pretty loss for sure," stated McWhorter. "This is definitely not how I anticipated us coming out tonight. After bouncing back during the winter break and with Grace (Bruner) getting hurt at Pulaski, we've not had a lot of practices without her. I thought we responded well over the Christmas Break and had been stepping up our play. Definitely not how I wanted to come back to start a district game, but it goes in the win column."
Dye scored six of the Lady Jumpers' first eight points in the first quarter to take a 8-5 lead. A Dye three-footer and a Combs layup to open the second quarter, gave the Lady Jumpers their largest lead of the game at 12-5 with 6:55 left in the first half. Dye hit two free throws and Kayleigh Bartley scored on a putback to give Somerset at 16-13 lead at halftime.
Makenzie Fisher scored inside to open the third quarter to put Somerset up 18-13 in the opening seconds of the second half. But Rockcastle County went on a 11 to 4 run to go up 24-20 with 1:51 left in the third quarter. Rockcastle County held on to the that four-point lead to close out the third quarter.
Somerset seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye scored a game-high 17 points and had four rebounds. Haley Combs scored eight points. Makenzie Fisher scored seven pints and had four rebounds. Kate Bruner, Kayleigh Bartley, Kyndell Fisher and Sophie Barnes all scored two points each. Taya Mills scored one point. Bartley and Mills led the Lady Jumpers with eight rebounds each.
Somerset (9-5, 3-1) will travel to Casey County on Friday for another district match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
