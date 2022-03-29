Lady Jumpers hold off South Laurel 

LONDON – The Somerset High School softball team scored all their runs in the first two innings, which was enough to hold off South Laurel, 5-3, on Monday. The Lady Jumpers scored two runs in the first frame and three in the second.
In the first inning, Carly Cain hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Kaley Harris from third base. Jasmine Peavey hit an infield single to score Addison Langford.
In the second frame, Langford doubled to left field to score Emry Pyles. Mollie Lucas hit a two-RBI single to center field to score Harris and Langford.
The Lady Cardinals scored a run in the first inning and two in the third inning, but could not get another runner across home plate over the next four frames. Carly Cain pitched the entire seven innings for the Lady Jumpers to earn the win.
For the game, Mollie Lucas had two hits and drove in two runs. Kaley Harris had two hits and scored two runs. Addison Langford had one hit, drove in one run, and scored two runs. Emme Goforth had two hits.
Somerset (6-3) has now won three games in a row. The Lady Jumpers travel to Russell County on Tuesday and to Lincoln County on Wednesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.