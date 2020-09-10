Lady Jumpers hold off Wayne County 

It took nearly 70 minutes for the Somerset High School girls soccer team to put away the visiting Wayne County Lady Cardinals on Thursday at Clara Morrow Field. On Senior Night, the Lady Jumpers came away with the hard-fought 3-0 win over Wayne County.
It took nearly 33 minutes for Somerset to score their first goal to go up 1-0. Kate Bruner passed off to Grace Bruner, who drove deep into the box to score a high shot in the left corner of the net. Before Grace Bruner got the game's first score, Kate Bruner had three good attempts at the goal.
"Wayne County did a good job of stacking their 'D' and forcing us to find more creative ways to get through," Somerset girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "At first we spent 30 minutes trying to go one-on-one. Luckily, we were able to adjust and kind of slowed the ball down and let people catch up with them, so that we could run a play and attack with more players."
Wayne County freshman Jasmine Davis had a pair of attempts at goal early in the game, but neither shot found the back of the net. In the start of the second half, senior Rylee Keith had three empty shots at goal in the first eight minutes of the period.
For Somerset, Grace Bruner had four shot attempts in the second half.
However, a Wayne County hand ball in the penalty box gave the Lady Jumpers a penalty kick and a chance to extend their lead to two. Senior Madison Ruble drilled the penalty kick off Lady Card keeper Xaviea West's hands to give Somerset the 2-0 led.
With only two minutes left in the game, Somerset's Grace Bruner found the back of the net again to give the Lady Jumpers the 3-0 win. Grace Bruner, who was assisted by senior Halee Melton, worked the ball deep into the box before nailing a crossing shot.
"We were trying to play defense that first half and keep the score down because (Somerset) beat us so bad last year," Wayne County girls soccer coach Jeff Keith stated. "We were a little out of gas towards the end of the second half after we tried to make a push to score. I thought the girls played good, we kept it competitive for most of the game, and had a chance."
On the night, Somerset outshot Wayne County 14 to 5. Somerset (2-0) will travel to South Laurel on Monday, Sept. 14. Wayne County (1-1) will travel to Southwestern for a district game on Monday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.