The Lady Jumpers have started out the season at 1-1 and faced no easy task to get their second win on Tuesday night as they took on an expected favorite in the 12th Region in the Mercer County Lady Titans. The Titans were missing a focal point in their game plan in senior Timberlynn Yeast as she is out with an injury.
Although Somerset held their home court for most of the game, never trailing after falling behind early in the contest, Mercer County kept fighting. In fact, the game came down to the very last possession, before Somerset came out with a hard-earned 70-67 victory.
It looked like a long night was in store for the Jumpers early, as Mercer raced out to a 9-3 lead after three-pointers from juniors Sara Dunn and Anna Drakeford and a three-point play from freshman Teigh Yeast. Somerset had an early three-pointer themselves from eighth grader Jaelyn Dye.
Somerset still trailed midway through the first quarter 12-8 before a 13-0 run had the Jumpers on top 21-12 heading into the second quarter. Dye had four more points on this run, with senior Kate Bruner adding a three-pointer, senior Grace Bruner scoring two, and freshman Haley Combs adding another two points.
The Jumpers led midway through the second quarter 30-20 following two points each from Grace Bruner and Combs, as well as a three from freshman Sophie Barnes and a quick two from sophomore Kyndell Fisher. The Titans cut the deficit in half by the time the two teams went into the break at 34-29, however, as Drakeford scored four, Dunn scored three, and junior Jersey McGinnis added another two.
Mercer cut the deficit to just one point after a quick two from Drakeford and three-pointer from senior Lindsay Jessie to open the third quarter of action, as Somerset's lead sat at just 35-34. The Jumpers took control immediately and didn't look back for the rest of the quarter, outscoring Mercer 20-10 to lead 55-44 heading into the fourth quarter. Grace Bruner torched the nets during this run, scoring nine of the Jumpers' points. Kate Bruner had back-to-back three-pointers during this run with Combs also contributing five points.
It seemed early in the fourth quarter that the Jumpers were pulling away with this one, increasing their lead to 62-46 following a 7-2 run with five points from Dye and two from Grace Bruner. The defensive pressure of the Titans ramped up finally after this and combined with some stellar shooting late, Mercer County went on a 19-6 run to trim the deficit to just 68-65 late in the game. Drakeford calmly collected seven of those points during that run, with Dunn adding six, Jessie having three, and McGinnis also having three.
Dye split a pair of free throws to give the Jumpers a two possession lead with time beginning to run out for Mercer County. A quick steal and lay-up by Drakeford cut the Somerset lead down to two with less than a minute remaining. Combs then caught an inbound pass following a Somerset timeout and was fouled before stepping up to the line and also splitting her pair of free throws. The Titans had one last chance, as they dribbled the ball down the court with about 10 seconds left on the clock. Stellar Somerset defense stopped the ball from moving with about five seconds left, forcing a heavily contested shot that would miss the rim completely at the buzzer, giving the Jumpers a 70-67 victory.
Somerset was led in scoring by Grace Bruner, who also had the game-high with 26 points for the night. Dye added 15 for Somerset, with Kate Bruner scoring 11 and Combs having 10. Other scorers for the Jumpers included Barnes with three, Kyndell Fisher with two, senior Mackenzie Fisher with two, and senior Kayleigh Bartley with one. Mercer County was led in scoring by Drakeford who had 25.
Somerset improves to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday where they will host Rockcastle County in the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader, with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
